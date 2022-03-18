CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK)’s 12-Month Price Target Currently Stands At $1.67

In last trading session, CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) saw 7.03 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.41. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.24 trading at $0.01 or 2.16% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $13.28M. That closing price of CTK’s stock is at a discount of -1275.0% from its 52-week high price of $3.30 and is indicating a premium of 20.83% from its 52-week low price of $0.19. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 4.10 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.01 in the current quarter.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.16%, in the last five days CTK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 03/15/22 when the stock touched $0.24 price level, adding 19.46% to its value on the day. CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s shares saw a change of -61.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.77% in past 5-day. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) showed a performance of -18.30% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 85.63% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.67 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.67. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -595.83% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -595.83% for stock’s current value.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 103.60% in the current quarter and calculating 105.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -39.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $49.6 million for the same.

CTK Dividends

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 23 and March 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.83% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.77 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.92%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.77% institutions for CooTek (Cayman) Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is the top institutional holder at CTK for having 2.12 million shares of worth $1.3 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 3.50% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Qualcomm Inc/DE, which was holding about 1.06 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.74% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.65 million.