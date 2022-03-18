Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Plunged -1.45% In A Week – But Will They Keep Going Up?

In recent trading session, Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) saw 3.2 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $27.17 trading at $0.05 or 0.17% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $10.81B. That most recent trading price of CCJ’s stock is at a discount of -4.86% from its 52-week high price of $28.49 and is indicating a premium of 43.54% from its 52-week low price of $15.34. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 7.56 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cameco Corporation (CCJ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.17%, in the last five days CCJ remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/18/22 when the stock touched $27.17 price level, adding 0.95% to its value on the day. Cameco Corporation’s shares saw a change of 24.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.45% in past 5-day. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) showed a performance of 23.44% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $29.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 7.11% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $23.66 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $31.94. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -17.56% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 12.92% for stock’s current value.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cameco Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 12.86% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 140.00% while that of industry is 15.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $323.01 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $251.97 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -10.60% during past 5 years.

CCJ Dividends

Cameco Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 08 and February 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.16% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 65.53 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 65.63%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 65.53% institutions for Cameco Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at CCJ for having 18.27 million shares of worth $397.01 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 4.59% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is William Blair Investment Management, LLC, which was holding about 14.62 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.67% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $317.79 million.

On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 12.33 million shares of worth $299.72 million or 3.10% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.17 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $242.8 million in the company or a holder of 2.81% of company’s stock.