BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Currently -700.0% Below Its 52-Week High, But There May Be A Surprise Downside

In last trading session, BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) saw 1.92 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.65 trading at $0.05 or 3.12% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $191.61M. That closing price of BKSY’s stock is at a discount of -700.0% from its 52-week high price of $13.20 and is indicating a premium of 9.09% from its 52-week low price of $1.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.00 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.12%, in the last five days BKSY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/11/22 when the stock touched $1.65 price level, adding 17.09% to its value on the day. BlackSky Technology Inc.’s shares saw a change of -63.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.51% in past 5-day. BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) showed a performance of -44.44% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 83.5% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -506.06% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -506.06% for stock’s current value.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.94 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $17 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

BKSY Dividends

BlackSky Technology Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 30.10% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 38.54 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 55.15%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 38.54% institutions for BlackSky Technology Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Tiger Global Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at BKSY for having 5.0 million shares of worth $51.75 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 4.31% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Senator Investment Group, LP, which was holding about 4.14 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.56% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $42.84 million.