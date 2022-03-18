Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Price Forecast For The Next 12 Months Is Set At $15.00.

In recent trading session, Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) saw 2.8 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.44. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.82 trading at -$3.0 or -25.37% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $547.62M. That most recent trading price of AMBC’s stock is at a discount of -110.66% from its 52-week high price of $18.58 and is indicating a discount of -32.43% from its 52-week low price of $11.68. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.16 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 712.30K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.51 in the current quarter.

Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -25.37%, in the last five days AMBC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/17/22 when the stock touched $8.82 price level, adding 33.78% to its value on the day. Ambac Financial Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -26.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.18% in past 5-day. Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) showed a performance of -25.57% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.35 million shares which calculate 5.96 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 41.2% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $15.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -70.07% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -70.07% for stock’s current value.

Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -737.50% in the current quarter and calculating -232.20% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 71.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $38.9 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $31 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $88 million and $129 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -55.80% while estimating it to be -76.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -18.80% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 93.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 11.00%.

AMBC Dividends

Ambac Financial Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 28 and March 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.46% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 79.49 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 80.67%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 79.49% institutions for Ambac Financial Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at AMBC for having 6.33 million shares of worth $90.6 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 13.66% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 4.86 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.49% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $69.55 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.1 million shares of worth $52.45 million or 6.70% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.04 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $34.5 million in the company or a holder of 4.41% of company’s stock.