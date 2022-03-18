Agora Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Could Experience -82.63% Growth

In last trading session, Agora Inc. (NASDAQ:API) saw 1.12 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.80 trading at -$0.61 or -5.86% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.14B. That closing price of API’s stock is at a discount of -526.63% from its 52-week high price of $61.41 and is indicating a premium of 35.71% from its 52-week low price of $6.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.09 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.44 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Agora Inc. (API), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.16 in the current quarter.

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ:API) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.86%, in the last five days API remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/11/22 when the stock touched $9.80 price level, adding 6.58% to its value on the day. Agora Inc.’s shares saw a change of -39.54% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.78% in past 5-day. Agora Inc. (NASDAQ:API) showed a performance of -12.50% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.75 million shares which calculate 7.19 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $16.74 to the stock, which implies a rise of 41.46% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $11.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $35.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -257.14% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -12.24% for stock’s current value.

Agora Inc. (API) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Agora Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -66.37% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 1.52% while that of industry is 16.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -1,500.00% in the current quarter and calculating 21.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 23.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $38.07 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $43 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $33.25 million and $40.23 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 14.50% while estimating it to be 6.90% for the next quarter.

API Dividends

Agora Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 21 and February 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ:API)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.14% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 57.97 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 58.05%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 57.97% institutions for Agora Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at API for having 8.19 million shares of worth $132.75 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 8.46% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 4.82 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.98% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $78.15 million.

On the other hand, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Smallcap World Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.97 million shares of worth $31.97 million or 2.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.54 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $44.72 million in the company or a holder of 1.59% of company’s stock.