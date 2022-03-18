After A -67.09% Fall This Year Is Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) A Better Buy Than Others?

In last trading session, Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) saw 1.3 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.19 trading at $0.39 or 8.12% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.09B. That closing price of GENI’s stock is at a discount of -385.16% from its 52-week high price of $25.18 and is indicating a premium of 19.85% from its 52-week low price of $4.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.7 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.78 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.12%, in the last five days GENI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/17/22 when the stock touched $5.19 price level, adding 0.76% to its value on the day. Genius Sports Limited’s shares saw a change of -31.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.06% in past 5-day. Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) showed a performance of -17.49% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.32 million shares which calculate 1.23 days to cover the short interests.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Genius Sports Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -74.05% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 88.80% while that of industry is 17.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $81.43 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $78.04 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

GENI Dividends

Genius Sports Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 23 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 49.63% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 45.84 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.02%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 45.84% institutions for Genius Sports Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Fred Alger Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at GENI for having 18.05 million shares of worth $336.74 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 9.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd, which was holding about 16.7 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $311.63 million.

On the other hand, Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and Alger Fds II-Alger Spectra Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 7.1 million shares of worth $131.67 million or 3.57% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.56 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $66.0 million in the company or a holder of 1.79% of company’s stock.