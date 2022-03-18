After A 36.51% Gain In Share Price, Is Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI) A Better Trade Than Others?

In recent trading session, Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI) saw 4.17 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.57 trading at $0.42 or 36.51% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $26.69M. That most recent trading price of AHI’s stock is at a discount of -394.9% from its 52-week high price of $7.77 and is indicating a premium of 45.86% from its 52-week low price of $0.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 316.17K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Advanced Human Imaging Limited (AHI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 36.51%, in the last five days AHI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/18/22 when the stock touched $1.57 price level, adding 7.65% to its value on the day. Advanced Human Imaging Limited’s shares saw a change of -76.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.75% in past 5-day. Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI) showed a performance of -30.30% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 74050.0 shares which calculate 0.17 days to cover the short interests.

AHI Dividends

Advanced Human Imaging Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI)’s Major holders