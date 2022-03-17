With 11.76% Distance From Low, Is Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) saw 2.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.81. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.85 trading at $0.04 or 5.38% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $255.68M. That closing price of GNUS’s stock is at a discount of -267.06% from its 52-week high price of $3.12 and is indicating a premium of 11.76% from its 52-week low price of $0.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 4.49 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.38%, in the last five days GNUS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/11/22 when the stock touched $0.85 price level, adding 10.53% to its value on the day. Genius Brands International Inc.’s shares saw a change of -19.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.61% in past 5-day. Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) showed a performance of -7.06% in past 30-days.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Genius Brands International Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -41.78% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -133.33% while that of industry is 1.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.87 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.72 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0.60% during past 5 years.

GNUS Dividends

Genius Brands International Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.57% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 25.26 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 26.75%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 25.26% institutions for Genius Brands International Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at GNUS for having 19.65 million shares of worth $20.63 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 6.53% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 13.73 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.56% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $18.67 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 8.05 million shares of worth $10.95 million or 2.67% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.71 million shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $8.32 million in the company or a holder of 2.23% of company’s stock.