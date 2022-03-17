Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Could Really Rise To $66.93 In 12 Months, According To Analysts.

In recent trading session, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) saw 1.55 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.44. Company’s recent per share price level of $48.71 trading at $1.53 or 3.24% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $21.26B. That most recent trading price of WPM’s stock is at a discount of -3.35% from its 52-week high price of $50.34 and is indicating a premium of 25.29% from its 52-week low price of $36.39. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.7 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.55 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.24%, in the last five days WPM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/17/22 when the stock touched $48.71 price level, adding 0.55% to its value on the day. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s shares saw a change of 9.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.18% in past 5-day. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) showed a performance of 11.22% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.13 million shares which calculate 3.39 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $54.30 to the stock, which implies a rise of 10.29% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $44.90 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $66.93. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -37.41% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 7.82% for stock’s current value.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 6.69% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 6.87% while that of industry is 15.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -2.90% in the current quarter and calculating 3.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 12.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $312.86 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $304.43 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 29.90% during past 5 years.

WPM Dividends

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 09 and March 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.27%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.60 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 1.36%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.24% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 76.51 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 79.07%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 76.51% institutions for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at WPM for having 22.49 million shares of worth $965.42 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 4.99% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital World Investors, which was holding about 19.81 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $850.43 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and American Balanced Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 20.13 million shares of worth $864.21 million or 4.46% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.53 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $323.39 million in the company or a holder of 1.67% of company’s stock.