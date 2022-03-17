Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Down Almost -3.91% In 1 Month, Long Term Looking Good As Well

In recent trading session, Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) saw 0.54 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.66 trading at $1.03 or 15.54% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.83B. That most recent trading price of VCSA’s stock is at a discount of -43.6% from its 52-week high price of $11.00 and is indicating a premium of 29.5% from its 52-week low price of $5.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 628.41K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Vacasa Inc. (VCSA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.16 in the current quarter.

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 15.54%, in the last five days VCSA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/17/22 when the stock touched $7.66 price level, adding 0.13% to its value on the day. Vacasa Inc.’s shares saw a change of -20.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.25% in past 5-day. Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) showed a performance of -3.91% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.83 to the stock, which implies a rise of 35.25% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $10.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -95.82% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -30.55% for stock’s current value.

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Vacasa Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -33.43% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -483.33% while that of industry is 16.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 21.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $201.71 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $271.97 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

VCSA Dividends

Vacasa Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA)’s Major holders