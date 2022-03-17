TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Is Down -14.09% Over The Past 30 Days: Is There Trouble Ahead?

In recent trading session, TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) saw 1.36 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.88. Company’s recent per share price level of $50.80 trading at $0.69 or 1.38% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $131.89B. That most recent trading price of TTE’s stock is at a discount of -18.17% from its 52-week high price of $60.03 and is indicating a premium of 20.61% from its 52-week low price of $40.33. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.95 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.38%, in the last five days TTE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/17/22 when the stock touched $50.80 price level, adding 0.31% to its value on the day. TotalEnergies SE’s shares saw a change of 1.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.11% in past 5-day. TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) showed a performance of -14.09% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.62 million shares which calculate 2.23 days to cover the short interests.

TotalEnergies SE (TTE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that TotalEnergies SE is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 9.05% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 27.69% while that of industry is 19.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 360.90% in the current quarter and calculating 80.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 43.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $56.69 billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $51.74 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $37.94 billion and $36.09 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 49.40% while estimating it to be 43.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -27.20% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -169.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 38.00%.

TTE Dividends

TotalEnergies SE is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 6.13%, the share has a forward dividend of 3.07 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 6.02%.

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.12 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.12%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6.12% institutions for TotalEnergies SE that are currently holding shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at TTE for having 24.97 million shares of worth $1.23 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 0.96% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 20.02 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.77% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $990.03 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI Eafe ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 12.72 million shares of worth $584.77 million or 0.49% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.37 million shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $384.73 million in the company or a holder of 0.32% of company’s stock.