TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $22.54?

In last trading session, TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) saw 2.47 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.80. Company’s recent per share price level of $22.54 trading at $2.58 or 12.93% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.04B. That closing price of TMST’s stock is at a premium of 9.76% from its 52-week high price of $20.34 and is indicating a premium of 58.65% from its 52-week low price of $9.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 814.00K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.6 in the current quarter.

TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 12.93%, in the last five days TMST remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/16/22 when the stock touched $22.54 price level, adding 0.04% to its value on the day. TimkenSteel Corporation’s shares saw a change of 36.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved 21.57% in past 5-day. TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) showed a performance of 44.77% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $21.85 to the stock, which implies a fall of -3.16% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $19.70 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $24.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -6.48% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 12.6% for stock’s current value.

TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that TimkenSteel Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 64.29% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 2.80% while that of industry is -22.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 49.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $315.5 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 27.20% during past 5 years.

TMST Dividends

TimkenSteel Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 23 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 18.34% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 76.91 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 94.18%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 76.91% institutions for TimkenSteel Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at TMST for having 6.96 million shares of worth $91.02 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 15.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 3.87 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.38% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $50.65 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.78 million shares of worth $38.82 million or 6.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.22 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $29.08 million in the company or a holder of 4.81% of company’s stock.