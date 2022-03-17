Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.33?

In last trading session, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR) saw 1.07 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.10. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.33 trading at $0.03 or 11.44% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $21.35M. That closing price of TMBR’s stock is at a discount of -715.15% from its 52-week high price of $2.69 and is indicating a premium of 27.27% from its 52-week low price of $0.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 851.52K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 11.44%, in the last five days TMBR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/16/22 when the stock touched $0.33 price level, adding 3.28% to its value on the day. Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -12.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.39% in past 5-day. Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR) showed a performance of -1.01% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 97.25% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -3536.36% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3536.36% for stock’s current value.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 67.50% during past 5 years.

TMBR Dividends

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 21 and March 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.27 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.50%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.27% institutions for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at TMBR for having 1.17 million shares of worth $0.45 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 1.84% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 0.63 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.99% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.24 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.9 million shares of worth $0.34 million or 1.41% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.25 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $95983.0 in the company or a holder of 0.40% of company’s stock.