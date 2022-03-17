The Marygold Companies Inc. (AMEX:MGLD) Down -26.35% Over The Past 30 Days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In last trading session, The Marygold Companies Inc. (AMEX:MGLD) saw 1.07 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.24. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.32 trading at -$0.53 or -18.60% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $87.09M. That closing price of MGLD’s stock is at a discount of -206.47% from its 52-week high price of $7.11 and is indicating a premium of 28.02% from its 52-week low price of $1.67. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 3.94 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

The Marygold Companies Inc. (AMEX:MGLD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -18.60%, in the last five days MGLD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/11/22 when the stock touched $2.32 price level, adding 67.37% to its value on the day. The Marygold Companies Inc.’s shares saw a change of -22.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.64% in past 5-day. The Marygold Companies Inc. (AMEX:MGLD) showed a performance of -26.35% in past 30-days.

The Marygold Companies Inc. (MGLD) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 2.00% during past 5 years.

MGLD Dividends

The Marygold Companies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

