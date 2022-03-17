The 12-Month Price Target For Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Is Now $30.00.

In last trading session, Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) saw 1.53 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.68 trading at $1.29 or 7.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $957.16M. That closing price of HA’s stock is at a discount of -67.99% from its 52-week high price of $31.38 and is indicating a premium of 21.73% from its 52-week low price of $14.62. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.09 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$1.7 in the current quarter.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.42%, in the last five days HA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/16/22 when the stock touched $18.68 price level, adding 1.48% to its value on the day. Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 1.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.95% in past 5-day. Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) showed a performance of -1.89% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $19.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 5.03% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -60.6% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 46.47% for stock’s current value.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Hawaiian Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -8.07% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 65.83% while that of industry is 30.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 54.20% in the current quarter and calculating 64.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 88.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $489.4 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $544.47 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $149.68 million and $194.56 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 227.00% while estimating it to be 179.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -21.90% during past 5 years.

HA Dividends

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 25 and April 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.16% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 76.06 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 77.75%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 76.06% institutions for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at HA for having 7.92 million shares of worth $171.54 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 15.46% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is U.S. Global Investors, Inc., which was holding about 5.34 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.42% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $115.62 million.

On the other hand, ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 5.34 million shares of worth $115.62 million or 10.42% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.45 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $66.78 million in the company or a holder of 6.74% of company’s stock.