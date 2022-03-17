TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) Is 23.52% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Can It Continue?

In recent trading session, TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) saw 0.86 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.65. Company’s recent per share price level of $25.81 trading at $0.08 or 0.31% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $35.39B. That most recent trading price of TU’s stock is at a discount of -2.6% from its 52-week high price of $26.48 and is indicating a premium of 23.52% from its 52-week low price of $19.74. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.50 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For TELUS Corporation (TU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.2 in the current quarter.

TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.31%, in the last five days TU remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/11/22 when the stock touched $25.81 price level, adding 2.01% to its value on the day. TELUS Corporation’s shares saw a change of 9.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.49% in past 5-day. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) showed a performance of 3.37% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $26.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 3.51% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $22.12 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $29.67. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -14.96% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 14.3% for stock’s current value.

TELUS Corporation (TU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that TELUS Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 13.20% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 12.94% while that of industry is -3.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.48 billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.49 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 3.50% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 29.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 14.43%.

TU Dividends

TELUS Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 09 and February 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 57.62 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 57.65%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 57.62% institutions for TELUS Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada is the top institutional holder at TU for having 137.4 million shares of worth $3.02 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 10.03% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, which was holding about 44.42 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $975.42 million.

On the other hand, American Mutual Fund Inc and Income Fund of America Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 22.25 million shares of worth $510.53 million or 1.62% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.17 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $256.3 million in the company or a holder of 0.82% of company’s stock.