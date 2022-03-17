TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) At $1.48: What To Do? – Marketing Sentinel
In recent trading session, TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) saw 13.93 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.48 trading at $0.48 or 48.01% at last check today. That most recent trading price of TCBP’s stock is at a discount of -136.49% from its 52-week high price of $3.50 and is indicating a premium of 40.54% from its 52-week low price of $0.88. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.01 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 48.01%, in the last five days TCBP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/17/22 when the stock touched $1.48 price level, subtracting -5.71% to its value on the day. TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc’s shares saw a change of -52.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved -27.54% in past 5-day. TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) showed a performance of -50.74% in past 30-days.

TCBP Dividends

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 15.80 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 15.80%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 15.80% institutions for TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc that are currently holding shares of the company.

