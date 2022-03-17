Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Is Down -0.27% Over The Past 30 Days: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

In recent trading session, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) saw 0.88 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.86. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.97 trading at -$0.05 or -0.33% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $47.62B. That most recent trading price of TAK’s stock is at a discount of -33.4% from its 52-week high price of $19.97 and is indicating a premium of 12.02% from its 52-week low price of $13.17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.6 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.84 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.33%, in the last five days TAK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/16/22 when the stock touched $14.97 price level, adding 0.4% to its value on the day. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s shares saw a change of 10.20% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.31% in past 5-day. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) showed a performance of -0.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.6 million shares which calculate 3.1 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $17.07 to the stock, which implies a rise of 12.3% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $13.88 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $21.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -40.28% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 7.28% for stock’s current value.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -11.65% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 1.01% while that of industry is 10.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -5.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.49 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7.02 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2021. Company posted $793.6 million and $7.19 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -99.10% while estimating it to be -2.50% for the next quarter.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 745.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0.58%.

TAK Dividends

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 5.33%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.80 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 4.23%.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.00% institutions for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at TAK for having 13.5 million shares of worth $221.16 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 0.43% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Glenview Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 8.1 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.26% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $132.71 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 12.62 million shares of worth $176.97 million or 0.40% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.84 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $25.86 million in the company or a holder of 0.06% of company’s stock.