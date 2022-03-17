Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG) Could Really Rise To $45.00 In 12 Months, According To Analysts.

In last trading session, Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG) saw 1.0 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $36.15 trading at $0.45 or 1.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.99B. That closing price of SGâ€™s stock is at a discount of -55.46% from its 52-week high price of $56.20 and is indicating a premium of 41.41% from its 52-week low price of $21.18. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.64 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.02 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sweetgreen Inc. (SG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.56 in the current quarter.

Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.26%, in the last five days SG remained trading in the green while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/16/22 when the stock touched $36.15 price level, adding 2.95% to its value on the day. Sweetgreen Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of 12.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.91% in past 5-day. Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG) showed a performance of 32.95% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.74 million shares which calculate 7.56 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $37.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 3.16% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $32.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $45.00. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -24.48% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 11.48% for stockâ€™s current value.

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sweetgreen Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $84.11 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $101.2 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

SG Dividends

Sweetgreen Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.63% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 70.39 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 79.65%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 70.39% institutions for Sweetgreen Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.