Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Is Looking Good Over The Long Term, Gained Nearly 6.34% Over A Month.

In recent trading session, Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) saw 0.7 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.01 trading at $0.11 or 0.92% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $16.06B. That most recent trading price of SUZ’s stock is at a discount of -15.32% from its 52-week high price of $13.85 and is indicating a premium of 30.31% from its 52-week low price of $8.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.68 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.03 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Suzano S.A. (SUZ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.92%, in the last five days SUZ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/11/22 when the stock touched $12.01 price level, adding 2.2% to its value on the day. Suzano S.A.’s shares saw a change of 10.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.85% in past 5-day. Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) showed a performance of 6.34% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.74 million shares which calculate 2.18 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15.80 to the stock, which implies a rise of 23.99% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $11.94 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $17.71. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -47.46% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 0.58% for stock’s current value.

Suzano S.A. (SUZ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Suzano S.A. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 7.11% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 20.17% while that of industry is 9.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

SUZ Dividends

Suzano S.A. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.03 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.03%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.03% institutions for Suzano S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd is the top institutional holder at SUZ for having 4.41 million shares of worth $47.62 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 0.32% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is AMS Capital Ltda, which was holding about 3.47 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.25% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $37.45 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR Global Natural Resources ETF and Advisers Investment Tr-JOHCM Emerging Markets Opportunities Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.22 million shares of worth $22.1 million or 0.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.04 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $10.45 million in the company or a holder of 0.08% of company’s stock.