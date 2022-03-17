SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Shares Surges 2.02% In A Week – But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) saw 3.2 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.37. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.50 trading at -$0.01 or -0.57% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $18.05M. That closing price of SPCB’s stock is at a discount of -490.0% from its 52-week high price of $2.95 and is indicating a premium of 20.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.19 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.93 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.57%, in the last five days SPCB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/14/22 when the stock touched $0.50 price level, adding 20.62% to its value on the day. SuperCom Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -9.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.02% in past 5-day. SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) showed a performance of -10.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.2 million shares which calculate 0.54 days to cover the short interests.

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.2 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -54.30% during past 5 years.

SPCB Dividends

SuperCom Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 22.98% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.43 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 16.14%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12.43% institutions for SuperCom Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at SPCB for having 0.16 million shares of worth $0.15 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 0.96% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Fortress Investment Group LLC, which was holding about 0.11 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.66% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.11 million.