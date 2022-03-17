Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Projected To Shrink By -85.78% Or More

In recent trading session, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) saw 0.67 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.86. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.82 trading at -$0.07 or -0.94% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $47.81B. That most recent trading price of SMFG’s stock is at a discount of -16.57% from its 52-week high price of $7.95 and is indicating a premium of 8.21% from its 52-week low price of $6.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.32 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.17 in the current quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.94%, in the last five days SMFG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/16/22 when the stock touched $6.82 price level, adding 1.59% to its value on the day. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of 1.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.51% in past 5-day. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) showed a performance of -8.13% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.31 to the stock, which implies a rise of 26.75% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $7.64 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.67. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -85.78% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -12.02% for stock’s current value.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -5.75% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 19.74% while that of industry is 6.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -4.60% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -26.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0.90%.

SMFG Dividends

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.81 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.81%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.81% institutions for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC is the top institutional holder at SMFG for having 11.69 million shares of worth $79.41 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 0.17% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Cowen Investment Management, LLC, which was holding about 10.36 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.15% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $70.35 million.

On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund-Westwood Income Opportunity Fund and Steward Fds-Global Equity Income Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.14 million shares of worth $7.36 million or 0.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.71 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $4.6 million in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.