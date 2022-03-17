SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Jumps 5.51%, But Further Rally Could Be Imminent

In recent trading session, SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) saw 1.72 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.92. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.74 trading at $1.14 or 5.51% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.38B. That most recent trading price of SSRM’s stock is at a discount of -3.27% from its 52-week high price of $22.45 and is indicating a premium of 37.07% from its 52-week low price of $13.68. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.81 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.37 in the current quarter.

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.51%, in the last five days SSRM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/11/22 when the stock touched $21.74 price level, adding 3.16% to its value on the day. SSR Mining Inc.’s shares saw a change of 16.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.54% in past 5-day. SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) showed a performance of 14.19% in past 30-days.

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that SSR Mining Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 28.99% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -28.65% while that of industry is 15.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $360 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 21.00% during past 5 years.

SSRM Dividends

SSR Mining Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 04 and May 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.35% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 61.80 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 62.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 61.80% institutions for SSR Mining Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at SSRM for having 22.91 million shares of worth $333.29 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 10.81% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 9.73 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.59% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $141.64 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 10.98 million shares of worth $173.33 million or 5.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.22 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $145.5 million in the company or a holder of 4.35% of company’s stock.