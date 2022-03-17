SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Is Up 0.88% Over The Past 30 Days: Is There Trouble Ahead?

In last trading session, SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) saw 2.06 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.97. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.58 trading at $0.54 or 13.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $109.69M. That closing price of SCYX’s stock is at a discount of -123.8% from its 52-week high price of $10.25 and is indicating a premium of 27.07% from its 52-week low price of $3.34. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 236.50K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.78 in the current quarter.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 13.37%, in the last five days SCYX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/16/22 when the stock touched $4.58 price level, adding 3.38% to its value on the day. SCYNEXIS Inc.’s shares saw a change of -24.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved 19.90% in past 5-day. SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) showed a performance of 0.88% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $23.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 80.3% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $11.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -555.02% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -140.17% for stock’s current value.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that SCYNEXIS Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -22.37% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 76.65% while that of industry is 11.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 77.90% in the current quarter and calculating -305.60% decrease in the next quarter.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.16 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.5 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 26.10% during past 5 years.

SCYX Dividends

SCYNEXIS Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 28 and April 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 65.07 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 66.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 65.07% institutions for SCYNEXIS Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Federated Hermes, Inc. is the top institutional holder at SCYX for having 2.13 million shares of worth $11.29 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 8.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is AIGH Capital Management LLC, which was holding about 2.13 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.89% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12.99 million.

On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.6 million shares of worth $8.0 million or 6.66% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.54 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $2.88 million in the company or a holder of 2.27% of company’s stock.