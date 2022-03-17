Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Is Currently -14.37% Below Its 52-Week High, But Upside Potential Is Still There.

In recent trading session, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) saw 1.75 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.14 trading at $0.26 or 3.30% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.51B. That most recent trading price of SAND’s stock is at a discount of -14.37% from its 52-week high price of $9.31 and is indicating a premium of 34.89% from its 52-week low price of $5.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.28 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.16 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.30%, in the last five days SAND remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/11/22 when the stock touched $8.14 price level, adding 1.69% to its value on the day. Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 27.10% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.08% in past 5-day. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) showed a performance of 20.31% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.59 million shares which calculate 1.98 days to cover the short interests.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 19.03% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 21.43% while that of industry is 9.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $29 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $34.6 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -16.41% during past 5 years.

SAND Dividends

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 27 and May 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.72% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 46.87 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 47.69%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 46.87% institutions for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at SAND for having 19.04 million shares of worth $118.07 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 9.94% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Great-West Life Assurance Company, which was holding about 5.88 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $33.87 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 10.05 million shares of worth $62.22 million or 5.24% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.45 million shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $58.52 million in the company or a holder of 4.93% of company’s stock.