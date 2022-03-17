Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Price Forecast For The Next 12 Months Is Set At $11.00.

In last trading session, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) saw 2.18 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.31. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.00 trading at $0.11 or 3.81% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $515.04M. That closing price of RIGL’s stock is at a discount of -54.0% from its 52-week high price of $4.62 and is indicating a premium of 27.0% from its 52-week low price of $2.19. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.68 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.80 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.12 in the current quarter.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.81%, in the last five days RIGL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/10/22 when the stock touched $3.00 price level, adding 7.98% to its value on the day. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of 13.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.83% in past 5-day. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) showed a performance of 20.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.96 million shares which calculate 8.54 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.83 to the stock, which implies a rise of 61.69% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $11.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -266.67% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -133.33% for stock’s current value.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -21.88% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -318.18% while that of industry is 11.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -9.10% in the current quarter and calculating -168.20% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 39.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $23.39 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $22.07 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 32.20% during past 5 years.

RIGL Dividends

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 28 and March 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.44% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 83.11 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 83.48%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 83.11% institutions for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at RIGL for having 24.57 million shares of worth $65.11 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 14.31% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 16.55 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.64% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $43.86 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 9.6 million shares of worth $25.65 million or 5.59% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.07 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $13.43 million in the company or a holder of 2.95% of company’s stock.