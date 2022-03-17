PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Is Now 54.84% Above Its 52-Week Low. How Long Will It Continue To Rise?

In last trading session, PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) saw 1.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.88. Company’s recent per share price level of $66.28 trading at $1.66 or 2.57% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.39B. That closing price of PDCE’s stock is at a discount of -9.99% from its 52-week high price of $72.90 and is indicating a premium of 54.84% from its 52-week low price of $29.93. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.61 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.57%, in the last five days PDCE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/10/22 when the stock touched $66.28 price level, adding 6.17% to its value on the day. PDC Energy Inc.’s shares saw a change of 35.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.22% in past 5-day. PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) showed a performance of 13.63% in past 30-days.

PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that PDC Energy Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 50.58% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 66.71% while that of industry is 41.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 139.10% in the current quarter and calculating 89.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 22.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $663.5 million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $665.81 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $278.56 million and $392.66 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 138.20% while estimating it to be 69.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 24.90% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 170.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 27.20%.

PDCE Dividends

PDC Energy Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 22 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.56% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 105.98 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 107.66%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 105.98% institutions for PDC Energy Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at PDCE for having 15.19 million shares of worth $741.13 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 15.77% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 10.68 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.09% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $521.16 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 6.82 million shares of worth $332.66 million or 7.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.77 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $135.05 million in the company or a holder of 2.87% of company’s stock.