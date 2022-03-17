Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) Share Price Recovers 50.36% From Its Lows, But Can It Maintain Its Rise?

In recent trading session, Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) saw 0.96 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.31. Company’s recent per share price level of $134.82 trading at -$0.29 or -0.21% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $36.36B. That most recent trading price of NUE’s stock is at a discount of -4.42% from its 52-week high price of $140.78 and is indicating a premium of 50.36% from its 52-week low price of $66.92. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.16 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.36 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.21%, in the last five days NUE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/16/22 when the stock touched $134.82 price level, adding 4.23% to its value on the day. Nucor Corporation’s shares saw a change of 18.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.92% in past 5-day. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) showed a performance of 15.13% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.09 million shares which calculate 2.32 days to cover the short interests.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Nucor Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 23.24% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -14.55% while that of industry is -21.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 517.80% in the current quarter and calculating 124.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 81.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $10.62 billion for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $10.23 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $5.26 billion and $7.19 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 102.00% while estimating it to be 42.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 56.30% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 879.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 37.75%.

NUE Dividends

Nucor Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 20 and April 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.48%, the share has a forward dividend of 2.00 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 2.68%.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.50% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 81.64 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 82.05%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 81.64% institutions for Nucor Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at NUE for having 36.8 million shares of worth $3.62 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 12.88% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co, which was holding about 27.24 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.53% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.68 billion.

On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 8.85 million shares of worth $988.01 million or 3.10% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.29 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $816.77 million in the company or a holder of 2.90% of company’s stock.