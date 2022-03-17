Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Is Currently -17.62% Below Its 52-Week High, But Upside Potential Is Still There.

In last trading session, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:NOG) saw 1.23 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.22. Company’s recent per share price level of $24.74 trading at $0.1 or 0.41% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.91B. That closing price of NOG’s stock is at a discount of -17.62% from its 52-week high price of $29.10 and is indicating a premium of 53.92% from its 52-week low price of $11.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.69 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.13 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.27 in the current quarter.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:NOG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.41%, in the last five days NOG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/10/22 when the stock touched $24.74 price level, adding 4.29% to its value on the day. Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s shares saw a change of 20.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.86% in past 5-day. Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:NOG) showed a performance of 0.28% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.87 million shares which calculate 5.81 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $38.18 to the stock, which implies a rise of 35.2% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $27.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $50.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -102.1% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -9.14% for stock’s current value.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Northern Oil and Gas Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 33.66% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 59.31% while that of industry is 41.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 98.40% in the current quarter and calculating 148.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 45.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $257.62 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $308.95 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $50.07 million and $150.03 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 414.50% while estimating it to be 105.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 69.20% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 99.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 36.30%.

NOG Dividends

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 10 and March 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:NOG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.85% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 59.23 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 70.39%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 59.23% institutions for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital World Investors is the top institutional holder at NOG for having 4.88 million shares of worth $104.33 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 7.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 3.71 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.60% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $79.35 million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.88 million shares of worth $104.33 million or 7.36% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.76 million shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $35.84 million in the company or a holder of 2.66% of company’s stock.