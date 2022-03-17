Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Is Down -27.51% Over The Past 30 Days: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

In last trading session, Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) saw 1.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.03. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.67 trading at $1.34 or 16.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $735.50M. That closing price of NIU’s stock is at a discount of -354.19% from its 52-week high price of $43.92 and is indicating a premium of 22.54% from its 52-week low price of $7.49. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.9 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 636.58K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 16.09%, in the last five days NIU remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/10/22 when the stock touched $9.67 price level, adding 2.42% to its value on the day. Niu Technologies’s shares saw a change of -39.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.66% in past 5-day. Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) showed a performance of -27.51% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.93 million shares which calculate 2.39 days to cover the short interests.

Niu Technologies (NIU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Niu Technologies is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -64.00% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 30.19% while that of industry is 12.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 53.80% in the current quarter and calculating 1,200.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 52.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $142.83 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $113.16 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -13.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 34.70%.

NIU Dividends

Niu Technologies is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 05 and January 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.07% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 40.74 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 40.76%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 40.74% institutions for Niu Technologies that are currently holding shares of the company. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at NIU for having 3.85 million shares of worth $89.3 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 5.73% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc., which was holding about 2.93 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.36% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $67.98 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.78 million shares of worth $72.78 million or 4.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.51 million shares on Jul 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $12.98 million in the company or a holder of 0.75% of company’s stock.