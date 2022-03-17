N-able Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Has Already Recovered 7.97%, But Another -65.63% Drop Cannot Be Ruled Out.

In recent trading session, N-able Inc. (NYSE:NABL) saw 0.94 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.66 trading at $0.27 or 2.88% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.69B. That most recent trading price of NABL’s stock is at a discount of -65.63% from its 52-week high price of $16.00 and is indicating a premium of 7.97% from its 52-week low price of $8.89. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.65 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 497.94K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For N-able Inc. (NABL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.08 in the current quarter.

N-able Inc. (NYSE:NABL) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.88%, in the last five days NABL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/11/22 when the stock touched $9.66 price level, adding 11.94% to its value on the day. N-able Inc.’s shares saw a change of -15.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.48% in past 5-day. N-able Inc. (NYSE:NABL) showed a performance of -18.77% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.4 million shares which calculate 5.26 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13.88 to the stock, which implies a rise of 30.4% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $12.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -55.28% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -24.22% for stock’s current value.

N-able Inc. (NABL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that N-able Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -30.75% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 8.57% while that of industry is 16.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $89.05 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $92.66 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

NABL Dividends

N-able Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

N-able Inc. (NYSE:NABL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.19% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 99.71 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 99.90%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 99.71% institutions for N-able Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Silver Lake Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at NABL for having 61.47 million shares of worth $762.89 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 34.35% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Thoma Bravo, LP, which was holding about 50.09 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 27.99% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $621.62 million.

On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.58 million shares of worth $44.44 million or 2.00% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.31 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $30.66 million in the company or a holder of 1.29% of company’s stock.