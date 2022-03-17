MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Has Seen A Fall Of -33.65% This Year, Is It Still A Better Option Than Others?

In last trading session, MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) saw 4.65 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.76 trading at $1.04 or 60.47% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $32.24M. That closing price of MDJH’s stock is at a discount of -211.59% from its 52-week high price of $8.60 and is indicating a premium of 49.28% from its 52-week low price of $1.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 743.29K if we extend that period to 3-months.

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 60.47%, in the last five days MDJH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/16/22 when the stock touched $2.76 price level, adding 15.34% to its value on the day. MDJM Ltd’s shares saw a change of 55.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved 41.54% in past 5-day. MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) showed a performance of 13.58% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.42 million shares which calculate 0.24 days to cover the short interests.

MDJH Dividends

MDJM Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on October 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 87.54% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.20 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.20% institutions for MDJM Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at MDJH for having 18100.0 shares of worth $32218.0. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 0.16% of the company’s outstanding shares.