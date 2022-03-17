Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) 10.36% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) saw 1.71 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.94. Company’s recent per share price level of $149.42 trading at $10.68 or 7.70% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.27B. That closing price of MASI’s stock is at a discount of -104.26% from its 52-week high price of $305.21 and is indicating a premium of 10.36% from its 52-week low price of $133.94. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.96 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 767.42K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.70%, in the last five days MASI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/16/22 when the stock touched $149.42 price level, adding 0.11% to its value on the day. Masimo Corporation’s shares saw a change of -48.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.13% in past 5-day. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) showed a performance of -33.47% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.48 million shares which calculate 6.05 days to cover the short interests.

Masimo Corporation (MASI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Masimo Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -45.22% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 8.77% while that of industry is 7.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 12.20% in the current quarter and calculating 16.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 7.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $319.04 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $328.51 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $295.05 million and $299.04 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 8.10% while estimating it to be 9.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -7.40% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -3.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 11.90%.

MASI Dividends

Masimo Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 25 and April 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.15% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 85.15 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 92.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 85.15% institutions for Masimo Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at MASI for having 8.89 million shares of worth $2.41 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 16.10% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 4.67 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.46% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.26 billion.

On the other hand, Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.55 million shares of worth $420.36 million or 2.80% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.41 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $380.45 million in the company or a holder of 2.54% of company’s stock.