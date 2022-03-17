Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Rebounds 25.08% From The Lows – But Can It Keep Going?

In recent trading session, Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) saw 0.64 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.32. Company’s recent per share price level of $230.00 trading at -$1.33 or -0.57% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $154.99B. That most recent trading price of LOW’s stock is at a discount of -14.48% from its 52-week high price of $263.31 and is indicating a premium of 25.08% from its 52-week low price of $172.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 3.69 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 33 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 5 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 19 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.69 in the current quarter.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.57%, in the last five days LOW remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/16/22 when the stock touched $230.00 price level, adding 1.89% to its value on the day. Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s shares saw a change of -10.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.41% in past 5-day. Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) showed a performance of 2.38% in past 30-days.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Lowe’s Companies Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 12.51% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 11.05% while that of industry is 6.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 27.10% in the current quarter and calculating -2.20% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

22 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $20.84 billion for the same. And 17 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $23.47 billion in the next quarter that will end on Apr 2022. Company posted $20.31 billion and $23.86 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 2.60% while estimating it to be -1.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 23.20% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 41.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 14.45%.

LOW Dividends

Lowe’s Companies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 23 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 77.27 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 77.31%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 77.27% institutions for Lowe’s Companies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at LOW for having 58.97 million shares of worth $11.96 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 8.75% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 48.86 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.25% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.91 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 19.75 million shares of worth $4.01 billion or 2.93% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 14.85 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $3.01 billion in the company or a holder of 2.20% of company’s stock.