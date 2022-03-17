LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Jumps 14.95%, But Further Rally Could Be Imminent

In last trading session, LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) saw 1.28 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.23 trading at $0.42 or 14.95% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $346.35M. That closing price of LIAN’s stock is at a discount of -406.81% from its 52-week high price of $16.37 and is indicating a premium of 19.2% from its 52-week low price of $2.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.27 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 209.47K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For LianBio (LIAN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.71 in the current quarter.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 14.95%, in the last five days LIAN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/10/22 when the stock touched $3.23 price level, adding 21.22% to its value on the day. LianBio’s shares saw a change of -47.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved -21.98% in past 5-day. LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) showed a performance of -16.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.58 million shares which calculate 4.45 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $19.71 to the stock, which implies a rise of 83.61% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.84 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $27.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -735.91% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -142.72% for stock’s current value.

LianBio (LIAN) estimates and forecasts

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -473.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 38.70%.

LIAN Dividends

LianBio is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.66 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.66%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6.66% institutions for LianBio that are currently holding shares of the company.