Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) Currently -33.7% Below Its 52-Week High, But There May Be A Surprise Downside

In recent trading session, Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) saw 1.12 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $87.91 trading at -$0.6 or -0.68% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $25.55B. That most recent trading price of LEN’s stock is at a discount of -33.7% from its 52-week high price of $117.54 and is indicating a premium of 9.54% from its 52-week low price of $79.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.64 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Lennar Corporation (LEN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 20 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $2.59 in the current quarter.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.68%, in the last five days LEN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/17/22 when the stock touched $87.91 price level, adding 2.96% to its value on the day. Lennar Corporation’s shares saw a change of -23.80% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.15% in past 5-day. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) showed a performance of -2.30% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $125.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 29.81% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $75.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $163.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -85.42% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 14.69% for stock’s current value.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Lennar Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -10.10% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 10.86% while that of industry is 32.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -19.10% in the current quarter and calculating 40.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 18.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.01 billion for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7.68 billion in the next quarter that will end on May 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 29.40% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 81.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 23.70%.

LEN Dividends

Lennar Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 14 and March 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.19% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 94.39 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.50%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 94.39% institutions for Lennar Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at LEN for having 28.94 million shares of worth $2.71 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 10.65% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 22.32 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.21% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.09 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 7.43 million shares of worth $695.89 million or 2.73% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.3 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $590.45 million in the company or a holder of 2.32% of company’s stock.