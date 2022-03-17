Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Surged 1.67% In A Week – But Can It Maintain Its Gains?

In last trading session, Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN) saw 2.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $39.05 trading at $3.42 or 9.60% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.68B. That closing price of LEGN’s stock is at a discount of -48.53% from its 52-week high price of $58.00 and is indicating a premium of 34.96% from its 52-week low price of $25.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.09 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 827.99K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.37 in the current quarter.

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.60%, in the last five days LEGN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/16/22 when the stock touched $39.05 price level, adding 0.76% to its value on the day. Legend Biotech Corporation’s shares saw a change of -16.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.67% in past 5-day. Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN) showed a performance of -1.69% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.65 million shares which calculate 8.28 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $66.14 to the stock, which implies a rise of 40.96% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $53.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $75.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -92.06% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -35.72% for stock’s current value.

Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Legend Biotech Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -3.75% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -11.72% while that of industry is 1.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -68.20% in the current quarter and calculating -23.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -11.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $14.22 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $15.5 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $40.78 million and $13.68 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -65.10% while estimating it to be 13.30% for the next quarter.

LEGN Dividends

Legend Biotech Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 16 and March 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.51% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 35.09 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 35.27%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 35.09% institutions for Legend Biotech Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. HHLR Advisors, LTD is the top institutional holder at LEGN for having 11.8 million shares of worth $550.23 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 7.67% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital International Investors, which was holding about 2.8 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.82% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $130.46 million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and Artisan International Small-Mid Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.69 million shares of worth $186.54 million or 2.40% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.28 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $59.73 million in the company or a holder of 0.83% of company’s stock.