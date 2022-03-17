Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:KD) Forecasted Growth Is -61.81% Or More

In last trading session, Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD) saw 2.42 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.36 trading at $1.01 or 8.90% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.78B. That closing price of KD’s stock is at a discount of -320.71% from its 52-week high price of $52.00 and is indicating a premium of 11.65% from its 52-week low price of $10.92. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.12 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.47 in the current quarter.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.90%, in the last five days KD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/16/22 when the stock touched $12.36 price level, adding 0.08% to its value on the day. Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -31.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.66% in past 5-day. Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD) showed a performance of -21.87% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $20.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 38.2% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $20.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -61.81% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -61.81% for stock’s current value.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Kyndryl Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.54 billion for the same.

KD Dividends

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.88% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.81 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 17.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 17.81% institutions for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.