JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Has Recovered 42.2% So Far, But Another -857.63% Loss Cannot Be Ruled Out

In last trading session, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) saw 2.75 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.03. Company’s recent per share price level of $49.12 trading at $7.8 or 18.88% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.34B. That closing price of JKS’s stock is at a discount of -35.12% from its 52-week high price of $66.37 and is indicating a premium of 42.2% from its 52-week low price of $28.39. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.92 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.34 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.9 in the current quarter.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 18.88%, in the last five days JKS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/10/22 when the stock touched $49.12 price level, adding 10.28% to its value on the day. JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 6.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.82% in past 5-day. JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) showed a performance of 25.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.76 million shares which calculate 2.94 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $311.86 to the stock, which implies a rise of 84.25% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $74.41 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $470.39. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -857.63% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -51.49% for stock’s current value.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 0.84% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -56.10% while that of industry is 6.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 718.20% in the current quarter and calculating 180.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 9.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.15 billion for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.82 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $1.6 billion and $1.21 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 34.40% while estimating it to be 50.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -22.60% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -75.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 29.07%.

JKS Dividends

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 07 and April 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.13% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 57.33 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 64.52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 57.33% institutions for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group is the top institutional holder at JKS for having 5.37 million shares of worth $246.59 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 18.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 2.27 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.65% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $104.16 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.79 million shares of worth $93.42 million or 6.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.77 million shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $40.03 million in the company or a holder of 2.58% of company’s stock.