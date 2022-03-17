Is The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES), -24.13% Below Its High, Poised For A Strong Recovery?

In recent trading session, The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) saw 0.94 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.85. Company’s recent per share price level of $23.25 trading at $0.6 or 2.65% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $15.12B. That most recent trading price of AES’s stock is at a discount of -24.13% from its 52-week high price of $28.86 and is indicating a premium of 15.01% from its 52-week low price of $19.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 5.82 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.65%, in the last five days AES remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/17/22 when the stock touched $23.25 price level, subtracting -0.3% to its value on the day. The AES Corporation’s shares saw a change of -6.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.14% in past 5-day. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) showed a performance of 5.55% in past 30-days.

The AES Corporation (AES) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that The AES Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -6.06% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 7.24% while that of industry is 1.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -6.20% in the current quarter and calculating 17.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 9.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.74 billion for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.51 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $2.56 billion and $2.63 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 7.00% while estimating it to be -4.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 2.48% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 6.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.35%.

AES Dividends

The AES Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 23 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.30% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 96.12 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.40%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 96.12% institutions for The AES Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at AES for having 82.5 million shares of worth $2.0 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 12.37% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital International Investors, which was holding about 69.98 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.50% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.7 billion.

On the other hand, Fundamental Investors Inc and Income Fund of America Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 21.38 million shares of worth $488.19 million or 3.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 18.45 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $463.72 million in the company or a holder of 2.77% of company’s stock.