Is SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG), -16.62% Away From High, Poised For A Strong Comeback?

In last trading session, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) saw 1.19 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.98. Company’s recent per share price level of $334.16 trading at $18.41 or 5.83% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $17.65B. That closing price of SEDG’s stock is at a discount of -16.62% from its 52-week high price of $389.71 and is indicating a premium of 40.35% from its 52-week low price of $199.33. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.15 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.83%, in the last five days SEDG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/16/22 when the stock touched $334.16 price level, subtracting 0.0% to its value on the day. SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of 19.10% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.20% in past 5-day. SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) showed a performance of 34.08% in past 30-days.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that SolarEdge Technologies Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 20.30% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 44.70% while that of industry is 6.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 38.80% in the current quarter and calculating 40.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 34.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

18 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $552.69 million for the same. And 14 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $579.89 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $358.11 million and $405.49 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 54.30% while estimating it to be 43.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 39.50% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 15.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30.86%.

SEDG Dividends

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 02 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.86% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 83.36 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 84.08%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 83.36% institutions for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at SEDG for having 5.33 million shares of worth $1.41 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 10.14% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Swedbank, which was holding about 2.74 million shares on Dec 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $874.58 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.41 million shares of worth $500.48 million or 2.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.27 million shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $416.13 million in the company or a holder of 2.42% of company’s stock.