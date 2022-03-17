Is Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) A Strong Comeback Candidate At -5.08% Off Its High?

In last trading session, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) saw 1.29 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.47. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.90 trading at $0.5 or 9.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $269.34M. That closing price of PANL’s stock is at a discount of -5.08% from its 52-week high price of $6.20 and is indicating a premium of 51.53% from its 52-week low price of $2.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.61 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 284.81K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.26%, in the last five days PANL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/11/22 when the stock touched $5.90 price level, adding 1.34% to its value on the day. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 56.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.49% in past 5-day. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) showed a performance of 30.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.47 million shares which calculate 1.87 days to cover the short interests.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 6.12% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 519.23% while that of industry is 16.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 205.90% in the current quarter and calculating 223.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 74.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $166.89 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -4.30% during past 5 years.

PANL Dividends

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 14 and March 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 40.85% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 44.64 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 75.47%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 44.64% institutions for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Rockland Trust Company is the top institutional holder at PANL for having 8.53 million shares of worth $43.07 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 18.68% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VR Advisory Services Ltd, which was holding about 2.99 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.56% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $15.12 million.

On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.18 million shares of worth $0.92 million or 0.40% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.17 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.88 million in the company or a holder of 0.38% of company’s stock.