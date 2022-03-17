Is AeroVironment Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AVAV) Stock Expensive Or Cheap At $93.83?

In recent trading session, AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) saw 0.79 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.26. Company’s recent per share price level of $93.83 trading at $12.36 or 15.18% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.03B. That most recent trading price of AVAV’s stock is at a discount of -37.46% from its 52-week high price of $128.98 and is indicating a premium of 44.55% from its 52-week low price of $52.03. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 272.20K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.3 in the current quarter.

AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 15.18%, in the last five days AVAV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/17/22 when the stock touched $93.83 price level, adding 1.66% to its value on the day. AeroVironment Inc.’s shares saw a change of 31.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.55% in past 5-day. AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) showed a performance of 35.42% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $80.20 to the stock, which implies a fall of -17.0% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $66.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $95.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1.25% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 29.66% for stock’s current value.

AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that AeroVironment Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -7.25% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -36.19% while that of industry is 9.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 114.30% in the current quarter and calculating -61.50% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 15.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $107.44 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $121.81 million in the next quarter that will end on Apr 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 7.60% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -44.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 18.20%.

AVAV Dividends

AeroVironment Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 07 and March 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.42% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 82.14 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 87.78%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 82.14% institutions for AeroVironment Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at AVAV for having 3.56 million shares of worth $307.26 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 14.35% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 2.46 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.90% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $212.07 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.55 million shares of worth $138.43 million or 6.26% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.69 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $61.91 million in the company or a holder of 2.80% of company’s stock.