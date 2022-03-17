Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Falls -14.66%, But An Additional Plunge May Follow.

In last trading session, Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE:IPI) saw 1.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $58.00 trading at -$9.96 or -14.66% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $784.74M. That closing price of IPI’s stock is at a discount of -51.1% from its 52-week high price of $87.64 and is indicating a premium of 60.66% from its 52-week low price of $22.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 242.12K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.02 in the current quarter.

Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE:IPI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -14.66%, in the last five days IPI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/11/22 when the stock touched $58.00 price level, adding 33.82% to its value on the day. Intrepid Potash Inc.’s shares saw a change of 35.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved -23.61% in past 5-day. Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE:IPI) showed a performance of 33.98% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $41.00 to the stock, which implies a fall of -41.46% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $27.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $55.00. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 5.17% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 53.45% for stock’s current value.

Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Intrepid Potash Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 95.15% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 243.56% while that of industry is 14.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 2,140.00% in the current quarter and calculating 627.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 23.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $63.33 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $75.83 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $48.44 million and $58.12 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 30.70% while estimating it to be 30.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 33.30% during past 5 years.

IPI Dividends

Intrepid Potash Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 02 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE:IPI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 38.92% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 38.12 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 62.40%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 38.12% institutions for Intrepid Potash Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at IPI for having 0.89 million shares of worth $27.53 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 6.63% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, which was holding about 0.62 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.64% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $19.28 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.28 million shares of worth $8.75 million or 2.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.24 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $11.46 million in the company or a holder of 1.75% of company’s stock.