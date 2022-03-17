Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $8.98?

In recent trading session, Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) saw 2.06 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.98 trading at -$1.82 or -16.85% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $100.76M. That most recent trading price of IMTE’s stock is at a discount of -37.19% from its 52-week high price of $12.32 and is indicating a premium of 63.14% from its 52-week low price of $3.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.41 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -16.85%, in the last five days IMTE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/16/22 when the stock touched $8.98 price level, adding 17.54% to its value on the day. Integrated Media Technology Limited’s shares saw a change of 141.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved 34.83% in past 5-day. Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) showed a performance of 71.97% in past 30-days.

IMTE Dividends

Integrated Media Technology Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 28.57% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.96 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.14%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.96% institutions for Integrated Media Technology Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at IMTE for having 23912.0 shares of worth $0.11 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 0.26% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 3688.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $17333.0.