iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Rises 4.60% In 2022; Is It Still Attractive At $1.52?

In last trading session, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) saw 1.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.73. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.52 trading at $0.17 or 12.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $143.99M. That closing price of ICLK’s stock is at a discount of -859.87% from its 52-week high price of $14.59 and is indicating a premium of 17.76% from its 52-week low price of $1.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 224.67K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.01 in the current quarter.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 12.59%, in the last five days ICLK remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/10/22 when the stock touched $1.52 price level, adding 16.02% to its value on the day. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited’s shares saw a change of -67.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved -18.28% in past 5-day. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) showed a performance of -47.22% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.23 to the stock, which implies a rise of 86.46% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.70 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.87. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -944.08% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -406.58% for stock’s current value.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -50.00% in the current quarter and calculating 300.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 26.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $92.93 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $76.14 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $78.69 million and $66.56 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 18.10% while estimating it to be 14.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 27.70% during past 5 years.

ICLK Dividends

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 23 and March 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.92% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 35.92 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 36.99%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 35.92% institutions for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management is the top institutional holder at ICLK for having 6.93 million shares of worth $38.34 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 8.19% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, which was holding about 5.33 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $29.46 million.

On the other hand, College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and TIAA-CREF Funds-Emerging Markets Equity Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.65 million shares of worth $25.7 million or 5.49% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.75 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $18.92 million in the company or a holder of 3.24% of company’s stock.