How To Know If Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Is Expensive At $94.78.

In recent trading session, Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) saw 1.22 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.44. Company’s recent per share price level of $94.78 trading at $1.02 or 1.09% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $55.69B. That most recent trading price of EMR’s stock is at a discount of -11.83% from its 52-week high price of $105.99 and is indicating a premium of 8.5% from its 52-week low price of $86.72. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 3.25 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.09%, in the last five days EMR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/11/22 when the stock touched $94.78 price level, adding 1.74% to its value on the day. Emerson Electric Co.’s shares saw a change of 0.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.67% in past 5-day. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) showed a performance of -0.22% in past 30-days.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Emerson Electric Co. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -5.61% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 21.71% while that of industry is 18.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 20.50% in the current quarter and calculating 22.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

17 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.47 billion for the same. And 17 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.77 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 9.30% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 18.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.46%.

EMR Dividends

Emerson Electric Co. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 31 and February 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.75% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 74.90 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 75.48%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 74.90% institutions for Emerson Electric Co. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at EMR for having 50.8 million shares of worth $4.79 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 8.54% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 38.77 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.52% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.65 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 16.88 million shares of worth $1.59 billion or 2.84% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12.55 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.18 billion in the company or a holder of 2.11% of company’s stock.