How To Know If Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) Is Expensive At $1.35.

In recent trading session, Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) saw 0.54 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.65. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.35 trading at $0.25 or 22.73% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $16.45M. That most recent trading price of CUEN’s stock is at a discount of -585.19% from its 52-week high price of $9.25 and is indicating a premium of 40.74% from its 52-week low price of $0.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.1 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 59.74K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 22.73%, in the last five days CUEN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/17/22 when the stock touched $1.35 price level, adding 10.0% to its value on the day. Cuentas Inc.’s shares saw a change of -17.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.33% in past 5-day. Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) showed a performance of -3.51% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 40480.0 shares which calculate 0.53 days to cover the short interests.

Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 51.70% during past 5 years.

CUEN Dividends

Cuentas Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on December 20 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 59.99% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.77 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.91%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.77% institutions for Cuentas Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at CUEN for having 0.12 million shares of worth $0.34 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 0.79% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Platform Technology Partners, which was holding about 95219.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.64% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.28 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.11 million shares of worth $0.33 million or 0.76% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 14451.0 shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $38006.0 in the company or a holder of 0.10% of company’s stock.