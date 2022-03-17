How To Know If 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) Is Expensive At $14.81.

In last trading session, 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) saw 1.45 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.29. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.81 trading at $0.85 or 6.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.90B. That closing price of DDD’s stock is at a discount of -180.08% from its 52-week high price of $41.48 and is indicating a premium of 9.99% from its 52-week low price of $13.33. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.08 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.02 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For 3D Systems Corporation (DDD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.04 in the current quarter.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.09%, in the last five days DDD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/11/22 when the stock touched $14.81 price level, adding 4.08% to its value on the day. 3D Systems Corporation’s shares saw a change of -31.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.08% in past 5-day. 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) showed a performance of -19.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.33 million shares which calculate 5.85 days to cover the short interests.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that 3D Systems Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -50.80% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -71.11% while that of industry is 11.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -55.60% in the current quarter and calculating -88.20% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 9.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $144.11 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $133.39 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 56.50% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 300.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30.00%.

DDD Dividends

3D Systems Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 28 and March 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.53% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 65.92 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 67.63%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 65.92% institutions for 3D Systems Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at DDD for having 19.21 million shares of worth $529.68 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 15.04% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 13.32 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.43% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $367.33 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Invesco Global Opportunities Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 8.44 million shares of worth $237.68 million or 6.61% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.0 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $140.8 million in the company or a holder of 3.91% of company’s stock.