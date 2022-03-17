Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) Price Forecast For The Next 12 Months Is Set At $180.00.

In recent trading session, Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) saw 1.08 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $96.42 trading at $1.67 or 1.76% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $29.35B. That most recent trading price of HES’s stock is at a discount of -6.81% from its 52-week high price of $102.99 and is indicating a premium of 35.77% from its 52-week low price of $61.93. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 3.01 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Hess Corporation (HES), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 26 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 4 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 13 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.76 in the current quarter.

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.76%, in the last five days HES remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/17/22 when the stock touched $96.42 price level, adding 1.49% to its value on the day. Hess Corporation’s shares saw a change of 27.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.02% in past 5-day. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) showed a performance of 0.02% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $119.48 to the stock, which implies a rise of 19.3% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $90.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $180.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -86.68% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 6.66% for stock’s current value.

Hess Corporation (HES) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Hess Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 30.42% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 176.71% while that of industry is 24.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -7.30% in the current quarter and calculating 570.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 15.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.76 billion for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.26 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.90% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 117.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 47.10%.

HES Dividends

Hess Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 26 and May 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 84.72 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 94.15%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 84.72% institutions for Hess Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at HES for having 41.29 million shares of worth $3.06 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 13.33% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 30.26 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.77% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.24 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 7.92 million shares of worth $586.51 million or 2.56% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.59 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $561.72 million in the company or a holder of 2.45% of company’s stock.